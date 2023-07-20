Ukraine war: 18 wounded in strike on port city of Mykolaiv, Odesa targeted for third night

An unconfirmed number of people have been killed and nine injured, including five children, in a Russian missile strike on the southern port city of Mykolaiv, the Ukrainian military has said.

In a series of Telegram posts, the military warned the city was being targeted by Kh-22 anti-ship missiles and later said a garage and a three-storey building in the city centre had been hit.

It also said Odesa, which has already endured two nights of strikes, was being targeted and reported “strong explosions”.

Ukraine’s military shot down five cruise missiles and 13 attack drones launched by Russian forces overnight at the southern Mykolaiv and Odesa regions, Reuters has reported citing Kyiv’s air force. It said Russia fired 19 cruise missiles and 19 drones in total, but did not specify exactly where the others struck.

The Russian bombardments come after Moscow said its decision to withdraw from a year-long deal that allowed Ukrainian grain to be exported via Black Sea ports was final.

Russia says all ships travelling to Ukrainian ports on Black Sea will be considered carriers of military equipment from Thursday, days after quitting the Black Sea grain deal.

The strikes on the Black Sea port of Odesa were an effort to stop Ukrainian grain reaching world markets, said Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

A video has appeared purporting to show the Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin addressing his fighters in Belarus and calling the Russian war effort in Ukraine a “disgrace”, in the first footage of the Russian warlord to emerge since his mutiny last month.

In it, Mr Prigozhin says Wagner will no longer fight in Ukraine and will head to Africa. “What is happening at the front [in Ukraine] now is a disgrace in which we do not need to participate,” he said. “[We will] wait for the moment when we can prove ourselves in full.” – Guardian