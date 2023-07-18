Ukraine war: Moscow launches wave of airstrikes across Ukraine

A satellite image shows a damaged portion of the Kerch Strait bridge between Crimea and Russia on July 17th, 2023. Satellite image: Maxar Technologies via The New York Times

Russia launched a series of drone strikes across Ukraine overnight to Tuesday.

The attacks caused a “quite serious” fire at one of the “facilities” in the southern port of Mykolaiv, according to the mayor, Oleksandr Senkevich.

Air defences were also activated in the nearby Black Sea city of Odesa and air raid alerts sounded across Ukraine including in Kherson, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv and Cherkasy.

The raids come as Russian authorities said road traffic had been partially restored on the Crimea bridge, the only direct link between the occupied peninsula and mainland Russia and which was damaged by an explosion 24 hours earlier.

“Motor transport on the Crimean Bridge has been restored in reverse mode on the most outer right lane,” Russian deputy prime minister Marat Khusnullin said on his Telegram channel.

A span carrying road traffic in one direction was suffered damage, though the parallel rail bridge was not affected.

Russian president Vladimir Putin said the defence ministry in Moscow was preparing a response to the attack, in which a Russian couple was killed and their daughter injured.

Russian air defences and electronic countermeasure systems downed 28 Ukrainian drones over Crimea early on Tuesday, the RIA news agency has cited the Russian defence ministry as saying.

The drone attacks caused no casualties or damages, the ministry said according to Reuters.

In other developments: Russia pulled out of the Black Sea grain deal, brokered by the UN and Turkey a year ago to alleviate a global food crisis by allowing Ukrainian grain to be exported safely from Black Sea ports.

Moscow said the decision was final and warned it could not guarantee the safety of ships.

Antony Blinken, the US secretary of state, said Russia’s decision was “unconscionable”, while UN secretary general António Guterres said he did not accept its explanations for why it had terminated the agreement, including the loss of Russian food markets.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the grain deal must continue and could operate without Russian participation. “Africa has the right to stability. Asia has the right to stability,” he said in his nightly video address. – Guardian