Ukraine war: Kyiv receives US cluster munitions, pledges limited use

Ukraine has received controversial cluster bombs from the United States but has pledged to only use them to dislodge concentrations of enemy soldiers.

Valeryi Shershen, a spokesman for the Tavria, or southern, military district on Thursday confirmed an announcement by his commander that the weapons had arrived a week after the United States said it would send them as part of an $800 million (€712,000) security package.

“They will not be used on Russian territory ... they will be used only in areas where Russian military forces are concentrated in order to break through enemy defences,” he said.

The Pentagon also announced the arrival of the munitions, which are banned in more than 100 countries

READ MORE

Moscow has denounced their shipment. Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu warned on Thursday that Russia could resort to deploying similar weaponry if faced with their use.

Ukrainian officials say their deployment is justified in view of Russia's mining of vast tracts of land it has seized.

Ukraine has launched a counter offensive more than 500 days into the war, focusing on capturing groups of villages in the southeast and retaking areas around the eastern city of Bakhmut, seized by Russian forces in May after months of fighting.

Cluster munitions typically release large numbers of smaller bomblets that can kill indiscriminately over a wide area. Those that fail to explode pose a danger for decades.

Each side has accused the other of using cluster bombs in the conflict launched by Russia's invasion in February 2022.

Human Rights Watch says both Moscow and Kyiv have used cluster munitions. Russia, Ukraine and the US have not signed up to the Convention on Cluster Munitions, which bans production, stockpiling, use and transfer of the weapons.

The decision to send the munitions to Ukraine has been opposed by Spain and Canada, while Britain said it was part of a convention that discourages use of the weapons.

On Thursday, the Pentagon said Wagner mercenaries are no longer participating in “any significant capacity” in combat operations in Ukraine, more than two weeks after the group’s aborted mutiny in Russia.

A Pentagon spokesman said the United States assessed “the majority” of Wagner fighters were still in areas of Russian-occupied Ukraine. – Agencies