Ukraine war: Russia launches missile attack on Kyiv ahead of critical Nato summit

Ukrainian marines install camouflage netting on a self-propelled howitzer in the Donetsk region on July 10th, 2023. Photograph: ANATOLII STEPANOV/AFP via Getty Images

Russia launched an overnight air strike on Kyiv early on Tuesday just hours before the start of a Nato summit in Lithuania.

“The enemy attacked Kyiv from the air for the second time this month, Serhiy Popko, a head of Kyiv’s military administration, said in a post on the Telegram channel.

Ukraine’s air defence systems shot down all the Iranian-made Shahed drones Russia launched before they reached their targets, he said. There was no immediate information about damage or casualties.

Air raid alerts blasted over Kyiv for an hour and longer in other parts of Ukraine‘s east, according to Ukraine’s Air Force.

The Nato summit in Vilnius, which starts on Tuesday, will be dominated by the repercussions of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, with leaders set to approve Nato’s first comprehensive plans since the end of the Cold War to defend against any attack from Moscow.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on the eve of the Nato summit that Ukraine will be part of the alliance and expects from the meeting an “algorithm” for Kyiv to officially join it.

“We are still working on the wording, that is, on the specific words of such confirmation, but we already understand the fact that Ukraine will be in the alliance,” Mr Zelenskiy said late on Monday in his nightly video address.

Turkey agreed on Monday to allow Sweden to join Nato, setting the stage for the allies to showcase their unity at a summit focused on supporting Ukraine against Russia’s invasion.

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s block on Sweden’s membership bid had cast a cloud over preparations for Tuesday’s meeting, but the countries ironed out their differences in 11th-hour talks in Vilnius.

Nato members are not expected to set clear preconditions for Ukraine’s eventual membership to the military alliance in the face of caution from the US and Germany while the war with Russia continues.

Ukraine wants clarity on when and how it can join the alliance after the war with Russia ends, believing that western military protection is the only way it can remain unthreatened by its neighbour.

However, it looks instead likely to be offered closer integration with Nato and a stronger political declaration in favour of its membership in principle. – Guardian