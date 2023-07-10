Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte says he will leave politics after election

Outgoing PM Mark Rutte arrives for a debate on the fall of the cabinet at the House of Representatives in The Hague, on July 10th, 2023. Photograph: REMKO DE WAAL/ANP/AFP via Getty Images

Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte has said he will leave politics after a general election sparked by his government’s resignation.

The leader of the conservative People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD) announced his decision at a hastily arranged parliamentary debate.

Mr Rutte’s four-party ruling coalition resigned on Friday after failing to agree a package of stricter immigration policies.

“In recent days there’s been a lot of speculation about what motivated me. The only answer is the Netherlands,” Mr Rutte said in a speech in parliament before a debate on the collapse of the government.

“Yesterday morning I made the decision that I will not again be available as leader of the VVD. Once the new cabinet is formed after the elections, I will leave politics.”

Mr Rutte’s decision will mark the end of his run as the longest serving government leader in Dutch history. He took over as prime minister in October 2010.

Mr Rutte (56) will stay on as leader of a caretaker government until a new administration is formed after the next elections, a process that in the fractured Dutch political landscape usually takes months.

He said the coalition government’s resignation was a unanimous decision by the four partner parties, prompted by “irreconcilable differences”.

There is no immediate indication of who might replace Mr Rutte as leader of the VVD. The party’s parliamentary faction is led by Sophie Hermans, Mr Rutte’s former political assistant.

No date has been set for the election, but it is not expected before October or November. – Agencies