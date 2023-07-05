Ukraine war: Russia’s Kursk and Belgorod regions come under fire, say governors

A still image from an undated video shows an injured Ukrainian soldier being transported to a military field hospital. Image: Yousur Al-Hlou/The New York Times

Russia’s Kursk and Belgorod regions came under fire from Ukrainian forces across the border in the early hours of Wednesday, the regions’ governors said.

“The town of Valuyki is under fire from Ukraine’s armed forces,” Belgorod governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

He did not specify whether it was rocket fire, artillery shelling or some other form of attack.

Separately, Roman Starovoyt, the governor of the Kursk region, north of Belgorod and also bordering Ukraine, said a school and a private house were damaged when the village of Tyotkino came fire, again without specifying the form of attack.

Ukraine almost never publicly claims responsibility for attacks inside Russia or on Russian-controlled territory in Ukraine.

Both sides deny targeting civilians in the 16-month war that Russia launched on its neighbour in February 2022.

Blasts and attacks on Russian regions bordering Ukraine have been occurring on nearly daily in recent months, with Russian officials blaming either Ukrainian forces or pro-Ukrainian saboteurs.

A Ukrainian counteroffensive against Russian forces has been “particularly fruitful” in the past few days and Ukraine’s troops are fulfilling their main tasks, Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council, said on Tuesday.

”At this stage of active hostilities, Ukraine’s Defense Forces are fulfilling the number one task: the maximum destruction of manpower, equipment, fuel depots, military vehicles, command posts, artillery and air defense forces of the Russian army,” Mr Danilov wrote on Twitter.

Ukraine’s deputy defence minister, Hanna Maliar, also reported gains around the shattered city of Bakhmut despite fierce Russian resistance.

Russian forces captured it in May after 10 months of battles. – Agencies