Ukraine war: At least three drones intercepted over Moscow region - Russian reports

At least three drones were intercepted in the skies over the Moscow region early on Tuesday, Russian news agencies reported citing emergency services, and one in the neighbouring Kaluga region.

“According to preliminary information, three drones were heading towards Moscow at different times,” Tass cited a source with the services as saying.

Two drones were shot down near the village of Valuevo, the RIA news agency reported. The village is about 30km (19 miles) southwest of the Kremlin. One was in the Kaluga region, which borders the Moscow region.

Another drone was shot down in the area of the town of Kubinka, some 63km west of Moscow, RIA reported. A Russian air base is near Kubinka.

Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Tuesday there was a Ukrainian attack on the Russian capital and its region that temporarily disrupted flight operations at the Vnukovo airport.

“All detected drones have been eliminated.”

There were no casualties or injured reported, Mr Sobyanin added. – Reuters