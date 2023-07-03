Moscow says 700,000 children from Ukraine now in Russia

The playground of the Kherson Children's house (orphanage) where Russian forces allegedly took 46 children from. Photograph: Chris McGrath/Getty Images

Russia said it has brought some 700,000 children from the conflict zones in Ukraine into Russian territory.

“In recent years, 700,000 children have found refuge with us, fleeing the bombing and shelling from the conflict areas in Ukraine,” Grigory Karasin – head of the international committee in the Federation Council, Russia’s upper house of parliament – said late on Sunday on his Telegram messaging channel.

Moscow says its programme of bring children from Ukraine into Russian territory is to protect orphans and children abandoned in the conflict zone.

However, Ukraine says many children have been illegally deported and the United States says thousands of children have been forcibly removed from their homes.

Most of the movement of people and children occurred in the first few months of the war and before Ukraine started its major counter offensive to regain occupied territories in the east and south in late August.

In July 2022, the United States estimated that Russia “forcibly deported” 260,000 children, while Ukraine’s Ministry of Integration of Occupied Territories, says 19,492 Ukrainian children are currently considered illegally deported.

On the battlefield, Ukraine said on Monday its forces had gained some ground along eastern and southern fronts in the past week in heavy fighting with Russian troops, reclaiming 37.4sq km (14.4 square miles) of territory.

Ukrainian forces were advancing in the Bakhmut direction, Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar said, adding that Russian forces were attacking in the Lyman, Avdiivka and Mariinka directions in the Donetsk region.

“Heavy fighting is going on there now,” Ms Maliar said on the Telegram messaging app.

Ukraine had reclaimed 9sq km over the past week along the eastern front “as a result of improving the operational (tactical) position and aligning the front line”, Ms Maliar said.

In the south, Ukraine has regained 28.4km of territory, bringing the total area of recaptured territory along that front to 158.4km, she added.

Over the weekend, Russia said its forces had repelled Ukrainian attacks near villages ringing Bakhmut and in areas further south, particularly near the hilltop town of Vuhledar. They also reported success in containing Ukrainian troops in the northeast. – Reuters