Row over migration leaves EU summit in deadlock

Danish prime minister Mette Frederiksen and Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban during the second day of the European Council in Brussels. Photograph: Olivier Hoslet/EPA

Poland and Hungary blocked an agreement on migration at a summit of European Union leaders in the early hours of Friday, preventing a joint position on one of the Union’s most sensitive political issues.

The leaders had hoped to give their blessing to a reform package previously agreed by justice and interior ministers, which had been backed by the required majority of EU states.

However overnight Polish prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki and Hungary’s Viktor Orbán revealed they were unhappy with an aspect of the deal that would take pressure off frontline border member states through transfers of asylum seekers for processing in other parts of the EU.

Mr Orbán’s political director described it as a “huge battle” and said Hungary and Poland were resisting a plan by “Brussels” to force them to build “migrant ghettos”, reflecting Mr Orbán’s habitual presentation of himself to a domestic audience as attending summits to resist EU overreach.

The substance of Hungary and Poland’s objections was they insisted that the plan should have unanimous support, rather than the qualified majority vote (QMV) that was legally required to approve the policy in this case.

“I do understand that Poland and Hungary have a particular grievance that QMV was used, and they as countries don’t want to be told to take in migrants but we take a view that there has to be burden sharing and there has to be solidarity,” Taoiseach Leo Varadkar told reporters on arrival at the summit.

The deal would oblige countries to take in migrants which arrive first in frontier countries such as Greece and Italy, or to pay into a fund if they decline to take them.

Mr Varadkar said the leaders would seek to reach agreement but added: “One thing is absolutely sure – we are going to see a lot of irregular migration into Europe over the summer. This is issue is going to grow as an issue not go away, and there’s no way any one country can deal with irregular migration on its own, we have to work together.”

“The only way we can have open borders within Europe is if we have strong borders around it,” he said.

The leaders returned to discussing the issue on Friday morning, before turning to discussions about the EU’s relationship with China and on the outlook for the economy.

“Coming from a country that is a frontline country of migration, it was a pity that we didn’t reach an agreement last night,” Cyprus president Nikos Christodoulides told reporters as he arrived at the summit.

“Migration is a common problem and we need to show action. It is very crucial issue, our citizens are expecting a common position from all 27.”

Luxembourg prime minister Xavier Bettel told reporters it was not acceptable for leaders to reject an agreement that had already received the required majority when discussed by ministers, saying that EU treaties clearly stated that unanimous support was not required on this topic.

“It has been decided. So we cannot come back and say no we don’t agree, because then everybody will open a list of all the decisions we took the last 10 years,” Mr Bettel said.

“A breach of treaties is not acceptable.”