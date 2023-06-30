France riots: Third night of violence as police officer who shot teenager (17) apologises

Firefighters tackle a fire at a French bank following riots that broke out after a commemoration march for a teenage driver shot dead by a policeman. Photograph: ZAKARIA ABDELKAFI/AFP via Getty Images

More than 400 people have been arrested across France as unrest spread to major cities during a third night of riots sparked by the deadly police shooting of a teenager (17) during a traffic stop.

The violence began on Tuesday after police shot dead a boy of Algerian and Moroccan descent, named as Nahel M, as he drove away in the Parisian suburb of Nanterre.

The police officer who shot Nahel has apologised to the family. He has been charged with voluntary homicide and his lawyer says he is “devastated”.

French president Emmanuel Macron will hold a new government emergency meeting later on Friday, it was reported.

READ MORE

French protesters erected barricades, lit fires and shot fireworks at police in the streets of some French cities early on Friday morning.

Armoured police vehicles rammed through the charred remains of cars that had been flipped and set ablaze in Nanterre. On the other side of Paris, protesters lit a fire at the city hall of the suburb of Clichy-Sous-Bois.

In the Mediterranean port city of Marseilles, police sought to disperse violent groups in the city centre.

Tens of thousands of police officers have been deployed to quell the protests, which have gripped the country three nights in a row.

On Thursday, 100 people had been arrested by midnight, according to a national police spokesperson. The number was expected to rise as arrests under way were being tallied.

French riot police clash with protesters following a march in the memory of 17-year-old Nahel, who was killed by French police in Nanterre, near Paris. Photograph: EPA-EFE

The police officer accused of the shooting on Tuesday was handed a preliminary charge of voluntary homicide after prosecutor Pascal Prache said his initial investigation led him to conclude “the conditions for the legal use of the weapon were not met”.

The detained police officer’s lawyer, speaking on French TV channel BFMTV, said the officer was sorry and “devastated”.

The officer did what he thought was necessary in the moment, attorney Laurent-Franck Lienard told the news outlet.

“He doesn’t get up in the morning to kill people,” Mr Lienard said of the officer. “He really didn’t want to kill. But now he must defend himself, as he’s the one who’s detained and sleeping in prison.”

Interior minister Gerald Darmanin said the number of officers in the streets would reach 40,000, with 5,000 deployed in the Paris region alone.

“The professionals of disorder must go home,” Mr Darmanin said.

While there’s no need yet to declare a state of emergency – a measure taken to quell weeks of rioting in 2005 – he added: “The state’s response will be extremely firm.”

Tensions had started to rise throughout Thursday.

In the usually tranquil Pyrenees town of Pau in southwestern France, a Molotov cocktail was thrown at a new police office, national police said.

Vehicles were set on fire in Toulouse and a tramway train was torched in a suburb of Lyon, police said.

Paris police said its officers made 40 arrests, some on the margins of the largely peaceful memorial march for the teen and others elsewhere.

Bus and tram services in the Paris area shut down before sunset as a precaution to safeguard transportation workers and passengers.

The shooting, captured on video, shocked France and stirred up long-simmering tensions between police and young people in housing projects and other disadvantaged neighbourhoods.

Antiracism activists have renewed their complaints about police behaviour.

The teenager’s family and their lawyers have not said the police shooting was race-related and they did not release his surname or details about him.

Mr Prache, the Nanterre prosecutor, said officers tried to stop Nahel because he looked so young and was driving a Mercedes with Polish licence plates in a bus lane.

He allegedly ran a red light to avoid being stopped then got stuck in traffic. Both officers involved said they drew their guns to prevent him from fleeing.

The officer who fired a single shot said he feared he and his colleague or someone else could be hit by the car, according to Mr Prache. The officers said they felt “threatened” as the car drove off.

Protesters clash with French riot police. Photograph: EPA-EFE

He said two magistrates are leading the investigation, as is common in France. Preliminary charges mean investigating judges strongly suspect wrongdoing but need to investigate more before sending the case to trial.

Mr Macron held an emergency security meeting on Thursday about the violence.

“These acts are totally unjustifiable,” Mr Macron said at the beginning of the meeting. – AP