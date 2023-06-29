France police shooting: at least 77 arrested amid violent protests over death of teenager (17)

Cars burn in Nanterre, west of Paris, a day after the killing of a 17-year-old boy in Nanterre in a police shooting. Photograph: GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/AFP via Getty Images

Police have arrested at least 77 people in Paris and the surrounding suburbs during a second night of violence as unrest spread across France following the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old boy during a traffic stop.

Police clashed with protesters overnight just hours after French president Emmanuel Macron called the shooting death of the delivery driver, named only as Nahel, by police “inexcusable” and pleaded for calm while justice takes its course.

Fires could be seen burning at some intersections in the Paris suburb of Nanterre, where the shooting took place, and protesters shot fireworks at police.

Nahel’s mother called for a silent march on Thursday in his honour on the square where he was killed, while French activists renewed calls to tackle what they see as systemic police abuse.

Government officials condemned the killing and sought to distance themselves from the police officer’s actions.

“Nothing justifies the death of a young person,” Mr Macron told reporters in Marseilles, calling what happened “inexplicable and inexcusable”.

Videos of the incident shared online show two police officers leaning into the driver-side window of a yellow car before the vehicle pulls away as one officer fires into the window. The car is later seen crashed into a post nearby.

The victim, who was driving the car, was wounded by a gunshot and died at the scene, the prosecutor’s office said in a statement. His surname has not been released by authorities or by his family.

A firefighter extinguishes the flames of a car set on fire during protests in Nanterre, west of Paris. Photograph: GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/AFP via Getty Images

A passenger in the car was briefly detained and released, and police are searching for another passenger who fled.

The police officer suspected of firing on Nahel remains in custody and faces potential manslaughter charges, according to the Nanterre prosecutor’s office.

A lawyer for Nahel’s family said they want the police officer pursued for murder instead of manslaughter, and want the investigation handed to a different region because they fear Nanterre investigators will not be impartial.

The lawyers rejected a reported statement by the police officers that they believed their lives were in danger because the driver had threatened to run them over.

Anger over the killing spawned unrest in multiple towns around Paris. Interior minister Gerald Darmanin said 31 people were arrested, 24 police officers injured and 40 cars burned in overnight unrest.

The Nanterre neighbourhood where Nahel lived remained on edge on Wednesday, with police on guard around the regional administration and burned car wreckage and overturned garbage bins still visible in some areas.

Bouquets of orange and yellow roses were tied to the post where the car crashed after the shooting, on Nanterre’s Nelson Mandela Square.

Speaking to Parliament on Wednesday, prime minister Elisabeth Borne said: “The shocking images broadcast yesterday show an intervention that clearly appears as not complying with the rules of engagement of our police forces.”

Tuesday’s death unleashed anger in Nanterre and other towns, including around housing projects where many residents struggle with poverty and discrimination and feel police abuse is under-punished.

Several people have died or sustained injuries at the hands of French police in recent years, prompting demands for more accountability.

France also saw protests against racial profiling and other injustice in the wake of George Floyd’s killing by police in Minnesota. – AP