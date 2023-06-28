Ukraine war: Death toll rises to eight in Russian strike on Kramatorsk

Rescuers and volunteers work to rescue people after a Russian missile strike hit a restaurant and several houses in Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine, on June 27th, 2023. Photograph: GENYA SAVILOV/AFP via Getty Images

The death toll has risen to eight from Russia’s attack on the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk, Ukraine’s emergency services said on Wednesday, adding that 56 people were injured.

Two Russian missiles struck Kramatorsk on Tuesday, hitting a crowded restaurant in the city centre. Three people were pulled from the rubble, the emergency services added.

“Rescuers are working through the rubble of the destroyed building and searching for people who are probably still under it,” officials of the emergency services said on the Telegram messaging app.

A wounded woman waves while speaking on the phone after a Russian missile strike in Kramatorsk, Ukraine. Photograph: GENYA SAVILOV/AFP via Getty Images

Elsewhere, Ukraine’s defence minister told the Financial Times the liberation of a group of villages under Russian occupation in recent weeks were “not the main event” in Kyiv’s planned attack.

“When it happens, you will all see it ... Everyone will see everything,” Oleksiy Reznikov said, brushing aside media coverage of slow progress against well-fortified Russian positions.

Ukraine’s main troop reserves, including most brigades recently trained in the West and equipped with modern Nato tanks and armoured vehicles, have yet to be used in the operation, Mr Reznikov said.

A senior Russian general had advance knowledge of Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin’s plans to rebel against Russia’s military leadership, according to US officials briefed on American intelligence on the matter, which has prompted questions about what support the mercenary leader had inside the top ranks.

The officials said they are trying to learn if Gen Sergei Surovikin, the former top Russian commander in Ukraine, helped plan Mr Prigozhin’s actions last weekend, which posed the most dramatic threat to President Vladimir Putin in his 23 years in power.

Gen Surovikin is a respected military leader who helped shore up defences across the battle lines after Ukraine’s counteroffensive last year, analysts say. He was replaced as the top commander in January but retained influence in running war operations and remains popular among the troops.

American officials also said there are signs that other Russian generals may also have supported Mr Prigozhin’s attempt to change the leadership of the defence ministry by force.

Current and former US officials said Mr Prigozhin would not have launched his uprising unless he believed that others in positions of power would come to his aid. – Agencies