Ukraine war - live updates: Vladimir Putin says those behind Wagner ‘armed rebellion’ will be punished

Russian president Vladimir Putin has said a rebellion by the Wagner Group is a “stab in the back” to Russia and that those involved in mutiny would be “held accountable” following a night of confusion and chaos in Russia amid the war in Ukraine.

In an extraordinary series of audio clips released late on Friday, Wagner mercenary group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin claimed that a rocket attack in the Russian region of Rostov had killed scores of his fighters, vowing to take “revenge” and “stop the evil brought by the military leadership of the country”.

In the emergency televised address on Saturday, Mr Putin said that an “armed mutiny” by the mercenary force was treason, and that anyone who had taken up arms against the Russian military would be punished.

He said he would do everything to protect Russia, and that “decisive action” would be taken to stabilise the situation in Rostov-on-Don, a southern city where Prigozhin claimed his forces had taken control of all military installations.

Reaction is coming in from other European leaders - ‘monitoring’ and ‘following’ the general theme:

Polish president Andrzej Duda tweeted: “In connection with the situation in Russia, this morning we held consultations with the prime minister and the ministry of defence, as well as with allies. The course of events beyond our eastern border is monitored on an ongoing basis.”

The Élysée Palace said President Emmanuel Macron is following the situation in Russia closely. “We stay focused on the support to Ukraine,” the Élysée said.

German government spokesman: “We are monitoring events in Russia closely.”

Italian prime minister’s office: “Prime Minister Meloni is closely following events in Russia, which show that its assault on Ukraine is causing instability within Russia.” – Reuters

Russian servicemen patrol a street in downtown Moscow after counter-terrorism measures were enforced in the city and other Russian regions. Photograph: EPA-EFE

And Belarus has been briefed too, according to Reuters:

Vladimir Putin on Saturday briefed Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko on the situation in Russia, according to a message posted on the Belarusian presidency’s official Telegram channel.

Our Washington Correspondent Martin Wall reports that the United States said it is monitoring the situation in Russia.

The National Security Council said the US would be consulting with allies and partners on developments. President Joe Biden has been briefed.

‘Most significant challenge to the Russian state in recent times’

Britain’s defence ministry said on Saturday that the Russian state was facing its greatest security challenge of recent times, following what it said appeared to be a move by Wagner Group mercenary forces towards Moscow.

“Over the coming hours, the loyalty of Russia’s security forces, and especially the Russian National Guard, will be key to how this crisis plays out,” Britain’s defence ministry said in a regular intelligence update.

“This represents the most significant challenge to the Russian state in recent times,” it added.

Britain said Wagner Group forces had crossed from Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine to Russia in at least two locations, and had “almost certainly” occupied key security sites in Rostov-on-Don, including the headquarters which runs Russian military operations in Ukraine.

“Further Wagner units are moving north through Voronezh Oblast, almost certainly aiming to get to Moscow,” Britain said.

“With very limited evidence of fighting between Wagner and Russian security forces, some have likely remained passive, acquiescing to Wagner,” the defence ministry added.

Here’s some background information on latest events:

Wagner group commander, Yevgeny Prigozhin, has claimed he is inside Russian army headquarters in Rostov-on-Don. More extraordinarily, the chief of the mercenary group claimed his fighters were in control of the city’s military sites.

Those claims cannot be independently verified and Prigozhin has a history of making outlandish and inaccurate statements.

However, it is clear that the situation in the southern Russian city is precarious – and that turmoil in the region that is so strategically important to Moscow could have far-reaching ramifications for the conflict in Ukraine.

What has happened?

On Friday, Prigozhin accused Russian troops of launching a rocket attack that killed scores of his fighters. In what marked a serious escalation in the feud between the Wagner boss and top Russian military commanders, Prigozhin said his forces would march on Rostov.

In the hours that followed, unverified video and images on social media showed armed men on the streets of Rostov, around the regional police headquarters and in tanks positioned outside the headquarters of the local military command.

The governor of the region the city is located in has asked people to refrain from travelling to the city centre and, if possible, not to leave their homes.

By early Saturday morning, Prigozhin had released a video in which he claimed to be inside Rostov’s main military command and in control.

Russian servicemen block a street in downtown Rostov-on-Don on June 24th, 2023. Photograph: EPA-EFE

Why is Rostov significant?

Rostov-on-Don is the largest city in southern Russia and is the capital of the Rostov region that adjoins parts of eastern Ukraine where the war is raging.

The city – just 100km (60 miles) from Ukraine’s border – is home to the Russian southern military district command, whose 58th Combined Arms Army is fighting against Kyiv’s counteroffensive in southern Ukraine, according to the Institute for the Study of War thinktank.

Rostov also houses the command centre for the Russian joint group of forces in Ukraine as a whole and is therefore a critical logistical hub for the Russian army.

Any threats to the Russian military’s presence there is likely to have ramifications on some critical aspects of the war effort, the ISW says.

What does this mean for the conflict in Ukraine?

Despite claiming to be in control of Rostov’s military sites, Prigozhin has said his operation will not impede Russia’s war effort.

In his statement early on Saturday morning, Prigozhin said his fighters were in control of an aerodrome, but that planes taking part in the Ukraine offensive “are leaving as normal” from the airfield.

“We took [the aerodrome] under control so that the attack aviation did not strike us, but strike Ukrainians,” Prigozhin said.

In a separate, unverified video, Prigozhin was seen telling military officials that his mercenaries would “not interfere with them commanding troops” but that their orders in Ukraine were leading to huge losses.

“We came here to stop the disgrace in the country that we live in,” Prigozhin said, before adding: “We are saving Russia.”

Yevgeny Prigozhin has accused Russian troops of launching a rocket attack that killed scores of his fighters. Photograph: AP

Russia’s FSB security service has opened a criminal case for armed mutiny against Mr Prigozhin after the head of the Wagner mercenary group accused the Russian military of targeting his forces and vowed to “destroy” his rivals.

In an extraordinary series of audio clips released late on Friday, Mr Prigozhin claimed that a rocket attack in the Russian region of Rostov had killed scores of his fighters, vowing to take “revenge” and “stop the evil brought by the military leadership of the country”.

The FSB said Prigozhin’s statements and actions were “in fact a call to start an armed civil conflict on the territory of the Russian Federation and a stab in the back to Russian servicemen fighting pro-fascist Ukrainian forces”.

It urged Wagner fighters “not to make irreparable mistakes, to stop any forceful actions against the Russian people, not to carry out the criminal and treacherous orders of Prigozhin, and to take measures to detain him”.

Mr Prigozhin said in a new video message that all military sites in the Russian city of Rostov are under the Wagner mercenary group’s control, Reuters reported.