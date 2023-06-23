Ukraine says counteroffensive against Russia a success

A vehicle drives by a destroyed bridge in Liptsy village, Kharkiv region, some 10km from the Russian border, on June 22nd, 2023. Photograph: SERGEY BOBOK/AFP via Getty Images

Ukrainian prime minister Denys Shmyhal has described his country’s counteroffensive against Russia’s invading troops as a “success”.

Mr Shmyhal, who was in the UK this week for the Ukraine Recovery Conference, told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “The counteroffensive is not only offensive.

“It can take time. It is not an easy walk. In the past two weeks, we have liberated more than 113 square kilometres of our territory.

“And we go ... seven kilometres into the deep of the front line of the occupied territory. So it is a success and we continue this counteroffensive operation.”

READ MORE

Speaking about the postwar rebuild, the Kyiv politician said that, should the country’s armed forces expel Moscow’s forces, then the reconstruction could cost “double” the current World Bank estimation of $411 billion (€377 billion), which applies “only to damages” on land currently under Ukraine control.

It comes after the London recovery summit saw £50 billion (€58 billion) promised to help rebuild the Ukrainian economy.

On the battlefield, one person was killed and one injured on Friday as Ukrainian forces shelled a road in the southern Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine which Russia now considers part of its own territory, the Tass news agency cited emergency services as saying.

The incident took place near the village of Novohorivka, it said. – Agencies