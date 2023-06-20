EU to set aside €50 billion for Ukraine aid package

A cloud of smoke rises after a night drone strike in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv amid Russia's military invasion on Ukraine. Photograph: Yuriy Dyachyshy/AFP via Getty Images

The European Union’s president Ursula von der Leyen, on Tuesday unveiled an aid package for Ukraine worth €50 billion.

The figure comes after a review of the EU’s budget for 2021 to 2027 and ahead of an international conference in London this week aimed at raising more funds to rebuild Ukraine from its war with Russia.

The €50billion reserve will provide perspective and reliability to Ukraine, Ms von der Leyen said in remarks to journalists after an EU commission meeting in Brussels. - Reuters

