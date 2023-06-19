Ukraine war: UN accuses Russia of blocking access to flood-hit areas

Rescue workers in flood waters from the destruction of the Kakhovka dam in Kherson, Ukraine. Photograph: Mauricio Lima/The New York Times

The UN has accused Russia of refusing to allow aid deliveries to Moscow-controlled areas affected by flooding following the destruction of the Kakhovka dam almost two weeks ago.

“The government of the Russian Federation has so far declined our request to access the areas under its temporary military control,” Denise Brown, the UN’s humanitarian co-ordinator for Ukraine, said in a statement.

“The UN will continue to engage to seek the necessary access. We urge the Russian authorities to act in accordance with their obligations under international humanitarian law. Aid cannot be denied to people who need it,” the statement said.

Ukrainian and Russian authorities said the death toll from the flooding had risen to 52.

READ MORE

Russian officials said 35 people had died in Moscow-controlled areas and Ukraine‘s interior ministry said 17 had died and 31 were missing, Reuters reported. More than 11,000 have been evacuated on both sides.

The collapse of the Moscow-controlled dam on June 6th unleashed floodwaters across southern Ukraine and Russia-occupied parts of the Kherson region, destroying homes and farmland, and cutting off supplies to residents.

A team of international legal experts assisting Ukraine’s prosecutors in their investigation said it was “ highly likely” the dam’s collapse was caused by explosives planted by Russians.

Elsewhere, Ukrainian forces may be “temporarily pausing counteroffensive operations to re-evaluate their tactics”, the Institute for the Study of War says in its latest assessment of the conflict.

It quoted the head of the Estonian Defense Forces Intelligence Center, Col Margo Grosberg, as saying on Friday that he believes “we won’t see an offensive over the next seven days.” – Guardian