Ukraine war: More than 40 Russian drones and missiles destroyed, says Kyiv

A roof of a residential building in Kyiv that was damaged during a Russian drone attack on May 28th, 2023. Photograph: Roman Pilipey/Getty Images

Ukraine said its air defence force shot down more than 40 Russian drones and missiles moving towards Kyiv early on Monday.

Kyiv’s city military administration gave the details in a statement on its Telegram messaging app.

In what was Russia’s 15th air assault on the city in May and second overnight attack in a row and of similar intensity, there were no major damages or casualties in Kyiv, officials said.

“Another difficult night for the capital,” Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram.

The attack follows the largest drone barrage launched on Kyiv the previous night, which killed one person and injured several. In Sunday’s attack, 36 drones were downed over the city.

In its Monday attack Russia used a combination of Iranian-made Shahed drones and cruise missiles, the city’s military administration said.

“With these constant attacks, the enemy seeks to keep the civilian population in deep psychological tension,” Serhiy Popko, head of the city’s military administration said on Telegram.

There was no immediate comment from Moscow on the attacks. Reuters was not able to independently verify the reports on the scale of the attacks.

With a long-promised Ukrainian counteroffensive looming to recapture territory taken by Russia in the 15th months of the war, Moscow has intensified its attacks, targeting military infrastructure and supplies.

While Ukraine almost never publicly claims responsibility for attacks inside Russia, a series of strikes inside the country have targeted military, energy and transport infrastructure, with Moscow blaming Kyiv for the attacks. – Reuters