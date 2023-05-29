Bodies of four killed after tourist boat overturned in Italian lake recovered

Many of those involved reportedly managed to swim to shore, or were picked up by other boats. Photograph: Vigili Del Fuoco

Rescue workers have recovered four bodies from a northern Italian lake after a tourist boat capsized in a sudden, violent storm.

Divers searched overnight after a whirlwind overturned the boat carrying more than 20 tourists and crew on Lago Maggiore in Lombardy on Sunday evening.

The final body was recovered early on Monday.

Police did not immediately release the names of the dead, but said they included an Italian man and an Italian woman, an Israeli man and a Russian woman, who was part of the liveaboard crew.

READ MORE

Firefighters said 19 people were saved. Many reportedly managed to swim to shore, or were picked up by other boats.

Video released on Sunday showed pieces of wood floating in the lake as a helicopter flew overhead.

The whirlwind was part of a storm system that hit Lombardy on Sunday evening, forcing delays at Milan’s Malpensa airport. – AP