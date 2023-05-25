Ukraine war: Russian rebels behind Belgorod attack say ‘you will see us again’

Fighters of the Russian Volunteer Corps attend a presentation for the media in northern Ukraine, not far from the Russian border, on May 24th, 2023. Photograph: SERGEY BOBOK/AFP via Getty Images

The Russian commander of a militia that conducted a raid on a Russian border region this week said on Wednesday his group would soon launch more incursions into Russian territory.

Denis Kapustin, who described himself as the commander of the Russian Volunteer Corps, spoke to reporters on the Ukrainian side of the border with Russia a day after Moscow said it had repelled the raid on the Belgorod region.

Kyiv has said the attack was carried out by Russian citizens, casting it as home-grown, internal Russian strife. Two groups operating in Ukraine – the Russian Volunteer Corps and Freedom of Russia Legion – have claimed responsibility.

“I think you will see us again on that side,” said Mr Kapustin, who introduced himself by his call-sign White Rex. “I cannot reveal those upcoming things, I cannot even reveal the direction. The ... border is pretty long. Yet again there will be a spot where things will get hot.”

Washington is looking into reports that US vehicles were used by Ukraine inside Russia, the White House spokesperson John Kirby told reporters on Wednesday.

He said the US has been clear with Kyiv that it does not support any such use of US-made equipment.

The Kremlin said the use of US-made military hardware in the raid over the Russian border this week was testament to the West’s growing involvement in the Ukraine conflict.

Elsewhere, Russian forces carried out overnight drone attacks on Kyiv, officials said on Thursday, continuing a month-long campaign of air strikes against the Ukrainian capital.

Ukraine’s military said Kyiv’s air defences destroyed all of the drones during the three-hour air attack, the 12th this month.

“The attack was massive,” a statement from the city’s military administration said, adding the attacks were carried out using Iranian-made Shahed drones.

Russia has denied a fire broke out at the ministry of defence in Moscow, after users on social media and reports in the local Tass news agency said emergency services had been called to the building. – Guardian