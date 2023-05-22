Police to search Portuguese reservoir for Madeleine McCann

Madeleine McCann disappeared from her hotel where she had been on holiday with her parents in the Algarve in 2007. Photograph: Reuters

Portuguese police will on Tuesday search a reservoir 50km inland from where British three-year-old Madeleine McCann disappeared in 2007, authorities said, in the first formal development in the case in Portugal in several years. The girl disappeared from a hotel where she had been on holiday with her parents.

A fire brigade spokesperson said police were preparing to start searches on Tuesday at a dam in the southern region of Algarve about 50km inland from a beach resort where Madeleine went missing from a rented apartment while on a family holiday.

Police erected two tents beside the dam on Monday, Reuters TV footage showed.

A source familiar with the investigation told Reuters the operation in Silves municipality was being carried out at the request of German authorities, who last year formally identified German man Christian Brueckner as an official suspect in the disappearance of the child.

READ MORE

German officials had no immediate comment.

Portugal’s investigative judicial police in charge of the operation declined to comment.

A separate source familiar with the investigation was not optimistic about the chances of a breakthrough in the long-running case, adding: “It will come to nothing”.

Brueckner, a convicted child abuser and drug dealer, is in jail in Germany for raping a 72-year-old woman in the same area of the Algarve from where Madeleine went missing.

German police said in June 2020 that Madeleine was assumed dead and that Brueckner was likely responsible for it. Brueckner has denied any involvement and has not been charged with any crime related to it.

A German court last month threw out additional charges against him related to other Portuguese child rape and sexual assault cases that meant the German prosecutors investigating the disappearance of “ Madeleine no longer had jurisdiction to investigate it.

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2023