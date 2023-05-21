Greek conservatives lead in national election-exit poll

An election official opens a ballot box to count the votes at a polling station in Thessaloniki, Greece. Photograph: Sakis Mitrolidis/AFP/Getty Images

Greek conservatives were leading over the leftist Syriza in elections on Sunday, a joint exit poll by six polling agencies has shown

Opinion polls placed the ruling conservative New Democracy party in the lead, a change to the country’s electoral system means it is likely to fall short of an absolute majority.

“The party ranking first needs over 45 per cent of the electorate to create a single party administration, something which it seems is quite unlikely,” said political analyst Panos Koliastasis.

New Democracy, headed by prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, is polling between 31-38 per cent, followed by opposition leftist Syriza, trailing by 4-7 points.

A cost of living crisis experienced in Greece, as in other European countries, has taken centre stage in the campaigns, with the parties trying to woo voters with pledges to increase the minimum wage and create jobs.

Polling stations opened at 7am local time across Greece and close 12 hours later. Just under 10 million Greeks have the right to vote.

Should no party win outright, Greek president Katerina Sakellaropoulou will give the top three parties a three-day mandate each, in turn, to form a government.

If they all fail, Ms Sakellaropoulou will appoint a caretaker government that will lead the country to new elections roughly a month later. – Reuters

