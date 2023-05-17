Ukraine war: last ship to leave Ukraine under current grain deal

Russia could quit the Black Sea grain-export pact over obstacles to its grain and fertiliser exports. File photograph: Daniel Berehulak/The New York Times

The last ship is due to leave a port in Ukraine today under a deal allowing the safe Black Sea export of Ukraine grain.

The ship’s passage begins a day before Russia could quit the pact over obstacles to its grain and fertiliser exports, Reuters reports.

The United Nations and Turkey brokered the Black Sea deal for an initial 120 days in July last year to help tackle a global food crisis that has been aggravated by Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, one of the world’s leading grain exporters.

Moscow agreed to extend the Black Sea pact for a further 120 days in November, but then in March it agreed to a 60-day extension – until May 18th – unless a list of demands regarding its own agricultural exports was met.

To convince Russia in July to allow Black Sea grain exports, the United Nations agreed at the same time to help Moscow with its own agricultural shipments for three years.

“There are still a lot of open questions regarding our part of the deal. Now a decision will have to be taken,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday, according to Russian media.

Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, said an announcement from the UK and the Netherlands that they would build an “international coalition” to help procure F-16 fighter jets for the country was a “good start”.

The British and Dutch prime ministers, Rishi Sunak and Mark Rutte, have agreed to build an “international coalition” to help procure F-16 fighter jets for Ukraine – a move that France supported.

During meetings in London, Berlin, Paris and Rome, Ukraine’s president secured promises of more military assistance, including long-range attack drones from the UK.

European leaders convening in Iceland for two days pledged to hold Russia to account and unveiled a mechanism to track the losses and damage inflicted by Moscow’s forces.

Elsewhere, Ukraine said it had neutralised the Kremlin’s most potent hypersonic weapon, shooting down six out of six Kinzhal missiles launched at Kyiv during a sweeping and “exceptionally intense” night-time attack.

It is the first time Ukraine has claimed to have struck an entire volley of Kinzhals. The attack on Kyiv was one of the biggest since the 2022 invasion and followed Mr Zelenskiy’s three-day trip to Europe. – Guardian