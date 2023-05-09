Ukraine says 23 of 25 Russian missiles shot down in latest attack

A view of an apartment damaged by debris of a Russian intercepted drone in Kyiv, Ukraine. Photograph: Roman Pilipey/Getty Images

Russia launched 25 cruise missiles across Ukraine on Tuesday, the second attack in as many days, with air defence systems shooting 23 of them down, Ukrainian officials said.

About a dozen were shot down in the Kyiv region as air raid alerts blared over most of the country, they said.

“As at the front, the plans of the aggressor failed,” Serhiy Popko, head of the Kyiv’s city military administration, said in comments posted on the Telegram messaging app.

Tuesday’s attacks came on Russia’s Victory Day, one its most commemorated public holidays, marking the anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany in 1945.

READ MORE

Mondy saw Russia launch its biggest drone swarm yet in a renewed air campaign unleashed 10 days ago after a lull since early March, Reuters reports.

The US ambassador to Ukraine, Bridget Brink, has condemned Tuesday’s attack, saying in a tweet: “Ukraine, Europe, and the United States commemorated victory over tyranny yesterday. Russia marks May 9 with more missiles and drones launched toward Ukrainian cities and sleeping civilians.”

On Monday at least five people were wounded by Russian strikes on Kyiv, city officials said, as Moscow launched another large-scale attack on Ukraine.

Kyiv’s mayor said Russia fired 60 Iranian-made kamikaze drones early on Monday, including 36 at Kyiv, all of which had been shot down.

However, debris hit apartments and other buildings, injuring at least five people.

Elsewhere, Russia has effectively stopped the Black sea grain deal, which expires on May 18th, by refusing to register incoming vessels, Ukraine’s reconstruction ministry said.

Moscow has threatened to quit the agreement, which is meant to help ease a global food crisis.

About 100,000 Russian soldiers have died in the battle to capture the eastern city of Bakhmut, a Ukrainian general has claimed.

Col Serhiy Cherevaty, the spokesperson for the eastern group of the armed forces of Ukraine, said they were “rough calculations”.

He said: “I am sure that further verification will only show an increase in this number. This is natural as the enemy uses the so-called meat assaults as the main method of waging war.”

Russia’s Wagner mercenary group appears to have ditched plans to withdraw from Bakhmut, saying they had been promised more arms by Moscow.

Ukraine’s general in charge of the defence of the besieged Ukrainian city said late on Sunday that Russia had intensified shelling and hoped to take Bakhmut by Russia’s Victory Day on Tuesday. – Guardian