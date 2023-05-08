Ukraine war: Five injured in Kyiv in fresh wave of Russian strikes

A Ukrainian soldier talks to crew members as they load shells to be fired from an American-made self-propelled howitzer towards positions of Russian troops stationed inside Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine. Photograph: Mauricio Lima/The New York Times

Five people have been injured in Kyiv after Russia launched a fresh wave of drone and missile strikes on Ukraine early on Monday.

Two of those were wounded when drone wreckage fell on a two-storey building in the city’s west, while drone debris also fell on the runway at the city’s the Zhuliany airport.

Explosions were also reported in the Black Sea city of Odesa, where a spokesman for the Odesa military administration, said a food warehouse and a recreation area had been set on fire.

Further Russian strikes were also reported in Zaporizhzhia and in the southern region of Kherson.

Ukraine’s top military command said on Monday that its forces destroyed all 35 Iranian-made Shahed drones that Russia had launched overnight at different targets around the country.

“The Russian Federation (also) launched 16 missile strikes last night, in particular on the cities of Kharkiv, Kherson, Mykolaiv and Odesa regions,” the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces said in its daily update.

It added that in addition, 61 air strikes and 52 attacks from the heavy rocket salvo fire systems were launched over the past day on the positions of Ukrainian forces and populated areas.

Russian Wagner Group financier Yevgeny Prigozhin appears to have ditched plans to withdraw from Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine, saying he has been promised more arms by Moscow.

Ukraine’s general in charge of the defence of the besieged city said late on Sunday that Russia had intensified shelling and hoped to take Bakhmut by Tuesday, Victory Day in Russia, the anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany in the second World War.

Col Gen Oleksandr Syrskyi vowed to do everything he could to prevent it. – Agencies