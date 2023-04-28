Ukraine war: Five deaths reported amid wave of Russian strikes

A Ukrainian soldier fires a rocket-propelled grenade during training in the Donetsk region on April 27th, 2023. Photograph: David Guttenfelder/The New York Times

Russia fired more than a dozen cruise missiles at Kyiv and other parts of Ukraine early on Friday, killing at least five people and striking a residential building in central Ukraine, officials said.

Air raid sirens sounded around the capital in the first attack against the city in nearly two months and Ukraine’s air force intercepted 11 cruise missiles and two unmanned aerial vehicles over Kyiv, according to the Kyiv City Administration.

There were no immediate reports of any successful strikes in Kyiv but fragments from intercepted missiles or drones damaged power lines and a road in one neighbourhood. No casualties were reported.

However, a young woman and her three-year-old child were killed in the eastern city of Dnipro in another attack, according to the city’s mayor, Borys Filatov, in a Facebook post.

Elsewhere, three people were killed in a cruise missile strike on a high-rise residential building in the city of Uman, in central Cherkasy region, the governor Ihor Taburets said on Telegram.

Russia regularly bombed Ukrainian cities and infrastructure last winter, but massive strikes had become less common in recent months.

Most of the fighting is now in the east for control of the industrial Donbas region, in particular the city of Bakhmut, which has been almost completely destroyed.

This morning’s wave of attacks comes a day after the Kremlin said it would welcome anything that could bring the end of the conflict closer, referring to a telephone call between Chinese president Xi Jinping and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Wednesday.

It was the first time the leaders had spoken since Russia invaded Ukraine in February last year. – Guardian