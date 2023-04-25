Ukraine war: risk of conflict between major powers at ‘historic high’, says UN chief

Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov and UN secretary general António Guterres shake hands at the UN headquarters in New York City. Photograph: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

UN secretary general António Guterres warned the UN Security Council that global collaboration is under the greatest strain since the creation of the United Nations in 1945 on the ashes of the second World War.

Mr Guterres called co-operation among the UN’s 193-member nations the organisation’s “beating heart” and “guiding vision”.

Tensions between major powers are at a “historic high” and so are the risks of conflict “through misadventure or miscalculation,” he said, pointing first and foremost to the war in Ukraine.

The UN chief and representatives from western nations berated Russia’s top diplomat as he chaired a UN meeting Monday, accusing Moscow of violating the UN charter by attacking Ukraine and occupying part of its territory.

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov responded by defending his country’s military action and accusing the US and its allies of undercutting global diplomacy, the foundation of the United Nations, which was created to prevent a third world war.

However, the UN secretary general and the ambassadors of the US, Britain, France and their allies all pointed to the UN Charter’s underlying principle requiring all countries to support the sovereignty, territorial integrity and political independence of every nation – which Russia violated by invading Ukraine and illegally annexing several regions.

At the UN meeting, US ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield called Russia a “hypocritical convener” of the meeting whose “illegal, unprovoked and unnecessary” war in Ukraine “struck at the heart of the UN Charter and all that we hold dear”.

Russia has switched to defensive positions in all its areas of combat apart from Bakhmut, according to the Ukrainian head of intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov.

In an interview with RBC Ukraine, he said: “The only places on the frontline where they are making attempts are in the city of Bakhmut, an attempt to cover the city of Avdiivka from the north, and localised fighting in the city of Marinka.

“Both in Avdiivka and Marinka the tactics are identical to those in Bakhmut – just an attempt to wipe the settlement off the face of the Earth.”

Russia’s defence ministry on Monday accused Ukraine of attempting to attack its ships in the Black Sea, which it said was threatening prospects for a deal on grain exports. – Guardian