Ukraine war: drone attack on Crimea port repelled, Russia says

A Ukrainian serviceman walks between residential buildings damaged by shelling in the frontline city of Bakhmut. Photograph: Anatolii Stepanov/AFP via Getty Images

Russia’s Black Sea Fleet repelled a drone attack on the Crimean port of Sevastopol early on Monday morning, the Moscow-installed governor of the city said.

“According to the latest information: one surface drone was destroyed ... the second one exploded on its own,” governor Mikhail Razvozhaev wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

“Now the city is quiet but all forces and services remain on alert.” No damage was reported, according to Mr Razvozhaev.

Sevastopol, along with the rest of the Crimean peninsula, was declared annexed by Russia in 2014 but is internationally recognised as part of Ukraine.

There was no immediate reaction from Ukraine. Kyiv almost never publicly claims responsibility for attacks inside Russia and on Russian-controlled territory in Ukraine.

Explosions were last heard in Sevastopol in February, according to Ukrainian media, when Mr Razvozhaev said Russian air defences had shot down a drone over the Balaklava Thermal Power Plant.

Crimea and Sevastopol, home to the headquarters of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet, have been the site of regular explosions since August.

In October, a blast crippled the heavily guarded Kerch bridge connecting Crimea to the Russian mainland, a key logistics link for Russian troops in southern Ukraine.

Elsewhere, former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev said that if the G7 moved to ban almost all exports to Russia, Moscow would respond by terminating the Black Sea grain deal that enables vital exports of grain from Ukraine.

Russia has strongly signalled that it will not allow the deal to continue beyond May 18th.

Ukraine’s military has set up positions on the eastern side of the Dnipro River near Kherson city, the Institute for the Study of War cites Russian military bloggers as saying.

Infiltrating the area could be a first step towards trying to dislodge Russians from positions they are using to shell and shoot at Kherson. y within Europe. – Guardian