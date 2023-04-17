Ukraine war: Verdict due in treason trial of Kremlin critic

A Russian court is due to deliver a verdict in the case against opposition figure Vladimir Kara-Murza, who is being tried for treason for his criticism of the Ukraine offensive.

His high-profile trial is the latest in a string of cases against opposition voices in Russia in a crackdown that has intensified since the start of the war in Ukraine.

Mr Kara-Murza (41) is accused of treason, spreading “false” information about the Russian army and being affiliated with an “undesirable organisation”, AFP reports.

Prosecutors have called for him to be sentenced to 25 years in jail.

In his last words in court following a closed-door trial, Mr Kara-Murza said he stood by his political statements, including against Russia’s offensive in Ukraine. “I subscribe to every word that I have said, that I am incriminated for today,” he said in comments published by journalist Alexei Venediktov.

“Not only do I not repent for any of it – I am proud of it,” he added.

Mr Kara-Murza was detained in April last year on charges of spreading what the authorities consider false information about the Russian army over an address to members of the lower house of the Arizona legislature last March.

In August 2022, he was accused of being affiliated with an “undesirable organisation” for participating in a conference in support of political prisoners. Then in October he was charged with treason over remarks critical of Moscow made at three public events abroad, his lawyer told state-run Tass news agency.

The opposition activist suffers from a nerve condition called polyneuropathy which his lawyers say was due to two poisoning attempts in 2015 and 2017. The condition has worsened in prison, and he was too unwell to attend some of his hearings, his lawyers said.

Elsewhere, Russian president Vladimir Putin met China’s defence minister, Li Shangfu, in Moscow over the weekend.

Mr Putin said the two countries were “working actively through our military departments” and regularly exchanging “useful information”.

Mr Li, who met the Russian president on Sunday on his first trip overseas in the role, said China was willing to work with Russia to have close strategic communications between their militaries. He said China was prepared to strengthen multilateral co-ordination and co-operation with Russia, according to state-run CCTV news.

Mr Li said ties between the two countries had “already entered a new era” and surpassed “the military-political alliances of the cold war era”.

Slovakia has handed over all 13 MiG-29 fighter jets it had pledged to Ukraine, the Slovak Defence Ministry said on Monday.

Slovakia joined Poland in promising the planes in March to aid Ukraine as it battles Russia’s invasion, and had delivered the first four planes last month. – Guardian