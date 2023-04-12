Zelenskiy condemns apparent beheading of Ukrainian soldiers by Russians

A boy sits on the hulk of a Russian self-propelled howitzer at Mykhailivska Square outside Saint Michael's Golden-Domed Monastery in Kyiv. Photograph: Laetitia Vancon/The New York Times

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskiy has issued a strong statement urging international leaders to act after videos circulated on social media that appeared to show Ukrainian soldiers beheaded by Russian forces.

One video being circulated appears to show the beheaded corpses of two Ukrainian soldiers lying on the ground next to a destroyed military vehicle.

A voice says: “They killed them. Someone came up to them. They came up to them and cut their heads off”.

A second clip, which may have been filmed in summer last year, judging by the appearance of foliage in the clip, claims to show a member of Russian forces using a knife to cut off the head of a man who wears the yellow arm band used by Ukrainian soldiers.

“There is something that no one in the world can ignore: how easily these beasts kill,” Mr Zelenskiy said in a video message. “There will be legal responsibility for everything. The defeat of terror is necessary.”

Ukrainian foreign minister Dmitro Kuleba said on Twitter: “A horrific video of Russian troops decapitating a Ukrainian prisoner of war is circulating online.

“It’s absurd that Russia, which is worse than ISIS, is presiding over the UNSC,” he said, referring to the UN Security Council where Russia took up the rotating presidency this month. “Russian terrorists must be kicked out of Ukraine and the UN and be held accountable for their crimes.”

Militants from Islamic State were notorious for releasing videos of beheadings of captives when they controlled swathes of Iraq and Syria from 2014-2017.

The Kremlin said the video was “awful” and that its authenticity needs to be checked.

Moscow has denied in the past that its troops carry out atrocities during the full-scale invasion Russia launched last year.

In Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters at a briefing: “First of all, in the world of fakes that we live in, we need to check the veracity of this footage.”

“Then it could be a pretext to check whether or not this is true, whether it happened, and if it did, where and by whom,” he said.

Ukraine’s foreign ministry called on the International Criminal Court to “immediately investigate yet another atrocity of the Russian military”.

Deputy defence minister Hanna Maliar told people online not to name the soldier publicly until his identity has been officially established by law enforcement. She urged people to stop sharing the video online. “Remember, the enemy wants to frighten us. Wants to make us weaker,” he said.

Ukraine’s domestic security agency said it had started an investigation into a suspected war crime over the video.

“Yesterday, a video appeared on the Internet showing how the Russian occupiers are showing their beastly nature - cruelly torturing a Ukrainian prisoner and cutting off his head,” the SBU agency wrote on Telegram.

In Geneva, the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine said it was appalled by what it called “particularly gruesome” videos posted on social media.

As well as the purported execution, another video shows mutilated bodies of apparent Ukrainian prisoners of war, it said. “Regrettably, this is not an isolated incident,” it said in a statement. “The latest incidents must also be properly investigated and the perpetrators must be held accountable.” - Reuters