Two bodies found overnight after Marseilles building collapse

A firefighter and a dog search for victims in the rubble at rue Tivoli in Marseille, France, on Monday, a day after buildings collapsed in the street. Photograph: Nicolas Tucat/AFP/Getty

Two bodies were found overnight in the rubble of a building that collapsed in the southern French city of Marseilles after an explosion, authorities have said.

Rescuers are continuing to search for at least six people who are unaccounted for.

Firefighters noted “the particular difficulties of intervention” and said in a statement that the judicial authority will proceed to identify the victims.

Marseilles Mayor Benoit Payan tweeted on Monday that “the pain and sorrow are great”.

He expressed his thoughts for the families of the victims and “those who are suffering”.

“Rescue and search operations are continuing, without respite,” he said.

Mr Payan told French media that more than 100 firefighters are searching for at least six people believed to have been trapped when the five-storey residential building collapsed.

“There is still hope” of finding survivors, he said.

Firefighters work through the rubble at rue Tivoli in Marseille after a building collapsed in the street on Sunday. Photograph: Clement Mahoudeau/AFP/Getty

Marseilles prosecutor Dominique Laurens said the burning debris was too hot for dogs in the firefighters’ canine team to be able to work until Sunday afternoon, and the smoke was still irritating them.

An investigation has been opened for involuntary injury, which is at least initially sidestepping possible criminal intentions, and a gas explosion is among the lines of inquiry, she added.

The collapse happened shortly before 1am on Sunday in an old quarter in the centre of Marseilles, France’s second-largest city, less than half a mile from its famous port.

About 200 people were evacuated from their homes in the area.

In 2018, two buildings in the centre of Marseilles collapsed, killing eight people.

Those buildings had been poorly maintained, which was not the case with the building that collapsed on Sunday, the interior minister said. – AP