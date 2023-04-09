Two killed in Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia, say Ukraine officials

People attend an Easter Vigil Mass at the Cathedral of St Alexander in Kyiv, Ukraine, this weekend. Photograph: Roman Pilipey/Getty

A 50-year-old man and his 11-year-old daughter were killed after Russian forces struck a residential building in the southeastern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia early on Sunday, authorities said.

Ukraine’s State Emergency service also reported that a 46-year-old woman, who it described as the wife and mother of the respective victims, was pulled from the wreckage.

City council secretary Anatoliy Kurtev said two missiles had destroyed one building and damaged dozens of others during the overnight strike.

"The cursed Russian terrorists attacked Zaporizhzhia again and lost human lives," he wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

The strike was the latest in a series of recent attacks on civilian targets in the region as Moscow’s full-scale invasion drags into its second year. – Reuters