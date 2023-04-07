Ukraine war: Russia has ‘highly likely’ reached Bakhmut centre, says UK

Ukrainian servicemen ride on a Dutch armoured personnel carrier near Bakhmut on April 6th, 2023. Photograph: GENYA SAVILOV/AFP via Getty Images

Russia appears to have made important gains in Bakhmut, the British Ministry of Defence said.

The ministry said in its daily update that Russian forces have “highly likely advanced into the [Bakhmut] town centre, and has seized the West Bank of the Bakhmutka River. Ukraine’s key supply route to the west of the town is likely severely threatened.”

It adds there is the “realistic possibility that, locally, Wagner and Russian MoD commanders have paused their ongoing feud and improved co-operation”.

The head of Russia’s private Wagner militia group has said there are no signs of Ukrainian forces leaving Bakhmut, however, and that fighting continues to rage on in the western part of Ukraine’s eastern city.

READ MORE

In a Telegram post, Yevgeny Prigozhin, who has been critical of Russia’s military top brass, made clear he was not satisfied with the support he was receiving from the country’s mainstream forces.

Elsewhere, the Pentagon is investigating a reported security breach that saw the leaking to social media platforms of documents that provide details of US and Nato plans to help prepare Ukraine for a spring offensive against Russia, the New York Times reports.

In China, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen and French president Emmanuel Macron are on the final day of their three-day visit. – Guardian