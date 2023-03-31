Ukraine war: Turkey approves Finland Nato membership bid

Turkey’s parliament has approved a Bill to allow Finland to join Nato. File photograph: EPA

Turkey’s parliament has approved a Bill to allow Finland to join Nato, clearing the way for Helsinki to join the western defence alliance as war rages in Ukraine.

The Turkish parliament was the last among the 30 members of the alliance to ratify Finland’s membership, after Hungary’s legislature approved a similar Bill this week.

The president, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, said this month that Finland had secured Turkey’s blessing after moves to support its promised crackdown on groups seen by Ankara as terrorists, and to free up defence exports.

Finland and Sweden asked to join the transatlantic military alliance last year in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. But the process has been held up by Turkey and Hungary.

The parliaments of all Nato members must ratify newcomers. Sweden’s faces objections from Ankara over claims it is harbouring what it considers members of terrorist groups.

Finnish prime minister Sanna Marin said soon after the Turkish vote: “Finland stands with Sweden now and in the future and supports its application.”

Elsewhere, Ukraine is commemorating the one year anniversary of the discovery of the Bucha massacre.

The suburb of the capital Kyiv became synonymous with Russian brutality after a military retreat last March revealed ravaged streets littered with civilian bodies.

“For many residents of the Kyiv region, the past year has become the most horrific in their entire lives. And the liberation of the Kyiv region has become a symbol of the fact that Ukraine will be able to win this war,” President Volodymyr Zelenskiy wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

International investigators are collecting evidence in Bucha and in other places where Ukraine says Russian troops committed widespread atrocities in their invasion that began on February 24th, 2022. Moscow denies the allegations.

Russia’s forces abandoned their assault on Kyiv a month into the war, withdrawing from Bucha in the north and other areas. – Guardian