Humza Yousaf elected the new SNP leader

Humza Yousaf has been elected as the new leader of the Scottish National Party after a bruising six-week campaign to replace the outgoing Nicola Sturgeon.

The party announced shortly after 2pm that the health secretary Mr Yousaf, who was seen as favoured by the party establishment, received 48.2 per cent of the first preferences of the almost 51,000 SNP members who voted in the leadership ballot that closed at noon.

This compared to 40.7 per cent for his main challenger, the finance secretary Kate Forbes, and 11 per cent for the third placed candidate, Ash Regan. After Ms Regan’s second preferences were distributed, Mr Yousaf reached a majority in the contest, with 52.1 per cent, compared to 47 per cent for Ms Forbes.

He has promised “radical and bold” action as first minister, a position he is expected to assume later this week following a vote in the Scottish parliament.

