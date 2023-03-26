Two dead in Hamburg shooting after city’s second deadly incident in a month

A memorial for the victims of a previous shooting incident in Hamburg which took place on March 9th. Photograph: EPA/Clemens Bilan

Two people have died after a shooting in Hamburg, police said on Sunday, in a second deadly shooting in the city this month.

Police said they had concluded an operation and were now investigating. A spokesperson declined to comment on the perpetrator.

Bild reported that the police were called shortly before midnight and that 28 vehicles rushed to the scene.

The shooting comes weeks after a gunman stormed a Jehovah’s Witness hall in the city on March 9th, killing six people and himself.

Members of the religious community held a memorial service on Saturday for the victims, with nine others wounded, including a pregnant woman who lost her unborn child.

