Ukraine war: Zelenskiy claims 1,100 Russian soldiers killed over past week

Smoke rises from the site of a Russian rocket strike at an industrial complex in Slovyansk, Ukraine. Photograph: Daniel Berehulak/The New York Times

Ukrainian forces have killed more than a thousand Russian soldiers in the past few days, according to Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

In his evening address on Sunday, the Ukrainian president said: “In less than a week, starting from the 6th March, we managed to kill more than 1,100 enemy soldiers in the Bakhmut sector alone. Russia’s irreversible loss, right there, near Bakhmut.”

Mr Zelenskiy also said that 1,500 soldiers had also been wounded in the conflict.

On top of this, Ukraine has repelled 102 attacks in the last day, officials have said in their latest update.

The general staff of the armed forces said Russia continued offensive operations in the regions of Lymansky, Bakhmutsky, Avdiivskyi, Marinskyi and Shakhtarskyi.

They launched 49 rocket attacks, eight air strikes and three missile strikes, some targeting civilian infrastructure in Solvyansk.

The update also claimed Russian forces “continue to plunder temporarily captured territories”.

It comes as Ukraine continue to defend the besieged city of Bakhmut.

Financier of the Wagner group, Yevgeny Prigozhin has said the fighting there is “tough, very tough” and claimed “the closer we are to the centre of the city, the harder the fight”.

In one update from a frontline commander, however, these claims were rejected and the commander said Mr Prigozhin had claimed to have “captured [Bakhmut] so many times that no one is interested any more”. – Guardian