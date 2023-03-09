Ukraine war: Four killed in Lviv as overnight missile strikes cause blackouts across country

People attend a soup kitchen in Lviv. The city has been hit by fresh shelling, with four killed. Photograph: Yuriy Dyachyshyn/Getty

Four people have died in the western city of Lviv and several areas are without power following overnight missile attacks on residential areas and energy facilities across Ukraine.

Two men and two women were killed following missile strikes in Lviv with possibly more causalities to come, the head of the regional military administration said on Telegram.

Maksym Kozytskyi said: “Residents of Lviv oblast, an air alert lasted for four hours this night. In Zolochiv district, an enemy rocket fell in a residential area. A fire started. It has already been extinguished. At this moment, it is known about four dead. These are four adults. Two men and two women. They were at home when the rocket fell. The debris is still being sorted out. There may be other people under them.”

Meanwhile, shelling of energy facilities was recorded in the Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhya, Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk, and Zhytomyr regions.

Mayor of Kyiv Vitalii Klitschko said on Telegram: “After the missile attack, due to emergency power outages, 40 per cent of the capital’s consumers are currently without heating. Water supply works normally.”

Governor of the Odesa region Maksym Marchenko also said on Telegram that a mass missile attack had hit an energy facility in the city. Residential areas were also hit but no casualties were immediately reported in this region.

The last line that fed the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) was damaged, and that the station was working on diesel generators, Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko confirmed. “The Russians are putting the world on the brink of a nuclear catastrophe. And this is the day after the negotiations with the UN on the demilitarisation of the ZNPP,” he said.