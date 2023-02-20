Air raid sirens blare as Joe Biden visits Kyiv ahead of first anniversary of war

US president Joe Biden walks next to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy as he arrives for a visit in Kyiv. Photograph: Dimitar Dilkoff/Getty Images

US president Joe Biden made an unannounced visit to the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Monday and met president Volodymyr Zelenskiy, days before the first anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Air raid sirens blared across the Ukrainian capital as Biden visited Kyiv but there were no reports of Russian missile or air strikes.

Biden said Washington would stand with Ukraine as long as it takes.

“Your visit is an extremely important sign of support for all Ukrainians,” Zelenskiy said.

During his visit, Biden will announce delivery of critical equipment, including artillery ammunition, anti-armour systems, air surveillance radars to Ukraine, according to a White House statement on Monday.

“As the world prepares to mark the one-year anniversary of Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine, I am in Kyiv today to meet with president Zelenskiy and reaffirm our unwavering and unflagging commitment to Ukraine’s democracy, sovereignty, and territorial integrity,” Biden’s statement read.

“When Putin launched his invasion nearly one year ago, he thought Ukraine was weak and the West was divided. He thought he could outlast us. But he was dead wrong.

“Today, in Kyiv, I am meeting with president Zelenskiy and his team for an extended discussion on our support for Ukraine.”

The statement included that Biden will announce “additional sanctions against elites and companies that are trying to evade or backfill Russia’s war machine”.

“Over the last year, the US has built a coalition of nations from the Atlantic to the Pacific to help defend Ukraine with unprecedented military, economic, and humanitarian support – and that support will endure.”

It comes after Ukrainian officials urged US Congress members to press Biden’s administration to send F-16 fighters to Kyiv, saying the aircraft would boost Ukraine’s ability to hit Russian missile units with US-made rockets, US lawmakers said.

The lobbying came over the weekend on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference in talks between Ukrainian officials, including minister for foreign affairs Dmytro Kuleba, and Democrats and Republicans from the Senate and House of Representatives.

Biden last month said “no” when asked if he would approve Ukraine’s request for Lockheed-Martin-made F-16s.

But administration officials, speaking on Sunday, said the US should focus on providing weapons that can be used immediately on the battlefield, rather than fighter jets that require extensive training.

Even so, they did not rule out providing F-16s.

“Discussions will continue over the course of the next few weeks and months,” US ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on CNN.

French president Emmanuel Macron suggested over the weekend that Russia should be “defeated but not crushed” and that the conflict in Ukraine would have to be settled by negotiations, although there is presently no prospect of peace talks.

Responding to the remarks, Zelenskiy said in an interview published on Sunday that Macron was wasting his time considering any sort of dialogue with Russia. The two presidents spoke by telephone on Sunday.

“It will be a useless dialogue. In fact Macron is wasting his time. I have come to the conclusion that we are not able to change the Russian attitude,” Zelenskiy told Italian daily Corriere della Sera.

“It is up to them to choose or not to co-operate with the community of nations on the basis of mutual respect.”

Russia says it was forced to launch what it calls a “special military operations” in Ukraine to rid the country of Nazis and protect Russian speakers. Kyiv and its allies say the invasion is an unprovoked war of aggression.

TASS news agency reported on Monday that Russia had charged 680 Ukrainian officials, including 118 members of the armed forces and defence ministry, with breaking laws governing the conduct of war.

The report came two days after US vice-president Kamala Harris said at the Munich Security Conference there was “no doubt” Russian forces had committed crimes against humanity in Ukraine, an allegation Russia denies. – Reuters