Russia-Ukraine war: World leaders meet in Munich for security conference

Ukrainian soldiers wait to move to a mortar position at the entrance of a shelter in Bakhmut. Photograph: YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images

Senior politicians and military leaders from around the world are meeting today in Germany, with Ukrainian officials expected to address the security conference.

German chancellor Olaf Scholz, French president Emmanuel Macron and US vice-president Kamala Harris are among many top officials attending the Munich Security Conference.

Bolstered by tens of thousands of reservists, Russia has intensified ground attacks across southern and eastern Ukraine, and, as the first anniversary of its February 24th invasion nears, a major new Russian offensive appears to be taking shape.

Russia rained missiles across Ukraine on Thursday and struck its largest oil refinery.

Of at least 36 missiles that Russia fired about 16 were shot down, the air force said, a lower rate than normal. Ukraine said the barrage included missiles that its air defences cannot shoot down, which will only add urgency to its appeals for more western military support.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy has ruled out giving up any Ukrainian territory in a potential peace deal with Russia.

In an interview with the BBC, Ukraine’s leader said conceding land would mean Russia could “keep coming back”.

Mr Zelenskiy said a predicted spring offensive had already begun but he believed his country’s forces could keep resisting Russia’s advance until they were able to launch a counter-offensive.

Mr Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address his priority was to hold off Russian attacks and get ready for an eventual Ukrainian counter-offensive.

“Holding the situation at the front and preparing for any enemy steps of escalation – that is the priority for the near future,” he said.

Nato alliance officials this week discussed the need for more military hardware for Kyiv, and Britain and Poland agreed after their leaders met on Thursday that support should be stepped up.

US officials have advised Ukraine to hold off with any counter-offensive until the latest supply of US weaponry is in place and training has been provided.

Bakhmut will fall within a couple of months, the head of Russia’s Wagner mercenary group has predicted.

In an interview with a pro-war military blogger, Yevgeny Prigozhin forecast Bakhmut would be seized in March or April, depending on how many soldiers Ukraine commits to its defence and how well his own troops are supplied. – Guardian