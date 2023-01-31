France hit by second day of protests against Macron’s pension reform

Hundreds of thousands of people were expected to take part in street demonstrations across France in a second round of co-ordinated strike action against Emmanuel Macron’s unpopular plan to raise the retirement age to 64.

Transport, schools and the energy sector were hit by industrial action on Tuesday. Local buses, trains and trams in cities from Paris to Nice, as well as regional and high-speed trains across the country, were “very significantly disrupted”, according to rail operators.

Air France said one in 10 short and medium haul services would be cancelled. About half of all nursery and primary schoolteachers would be striking, according to the main teachers’ union.

Police expected about 1 million people to turn out in street demonstrations in cities and small towns across France – similar to the high turnout on the first day of strikes and protests last week. On January 19th, more than 1.1 million people marched in the biggest demonstrations over pensions changes in over a decade, the largest gathering since the rightwing president Nicolas Sarkozy raised the retirement age from 60 to 62 in 2010.

Polls show that a majority of French people disapprove of Mr Macron’s plan to raise the pension age from 62 to 64, with most people supporting the protests. All major trade unions joined in a rare show of unity, and the large street demonstrations are the first big test of the centrist president’s second term in office.

Mr Macron has repeatedly told French people they “need to work more” and he has made the pensions issue a marker of his aim to transform France and overhaul its social model and welfare system. In recent days, the government has hardened its tone to insist the changes will happen: raising the retirement age for most people to 64 from 62 and increasing the years of contributions required for a full pension.

The president said on Monday night that the reform was “essential when we compare ourselves to the rest of Europe” and that changes had to be made to “save” the French state pensions system. The French retirement age of 62 is the lowest of any major European economy.

The government has argued that changes are crucial to guarantee the future financing of the pension system, which is forecast to tip into deficit in the next few years. But political opponents and trade unions argue that the system is currently balanced, noting that the head of the independent pensions advisory council told parliament recently that “pension spending is not out of control, it’s relatively contained”.

The prime minister, Élisabeth Borne, has said that raising the pension age to 64 is “not negotiable”. But Ms Borne is under pressure to make some changes to the proposals, particularly for mothers who interrupted their careers to look after children and who could find themselves at a disadvantage compared with men.

The interior minister, Gérald Darmanin, used the row to attack the left, saying this weekend that parties on the left were “only looking to screw up the country” and were defending “idleness and champagne socialism”.

The pension changes still need to go through parliament, where Mr Macron’s centrist grouping has lost its absolute majority. The leftwing opposition has submitted more than 7,000 amendments to the draft legislation in a bid to slow its path through parliament. The government had hoped to pass the bill swiftly with the support of some lawmakers from the rightwing Les Républicains, but the prime minister still faces the challenge of lining up support within and outside Macron’s centrist grouping.

An Odoxa poll for Public Senat TV and regional newspapers on Tuesday found that the popularity of Mr Macron and Ms Borne had dropped by five points in one month. – Guardian