Three killed in Russian strikes on Kherson as shelling continues in Donetsk

Three people were killed and six injured on Sunday by Russian strikes on Kherson. Photograph: Genya Savilov/AFP via Getty Images

Russian missile strikes killed three people in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson while fighting raged in the eastern Donetsk region where Russia again shelled the key town of Vuhledar, Ukrainian officials said.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Ukraine was facing a difficult situation in Donetsk and needed faster weapons supplies and new types of weaponry, just days after allies agreed to provide Kyiv with heavy battle tanks.

“The situation is very tough. Bakhmut, Vuhledar and other sectors in Donetsk region – there are constant Russian attacks,” Mr Zelenskiy said in a video address late on Sunday.

“Russia wants the war to drag on and exhaust our forces. So we have to make time our weapon. We have to speed up events, speed up supplies and open up new weapons options for Ukraine.”

Three people were killed and six injured on Sunday by Russian strikes on Kherson that damaged a hospital and a school, the regional administration said.

Russian troops had occupied Kherson shortly after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, and held the city until Ukrainian forces recaptured it in November. Since its liberation, the city has regularly been shelled from Russian positions across the Dnipro river.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy says 'the situation is very tough'. Photograph: Finbarr O'Reilly/The New York Times

Later on Sunday a missile struck an apartment building in the northeastern town of Kharkiv, killing an elderly woman, regional governor Oleh Synehubov said.

Russia on Saturday accused the Ukrainian military of deliberately striking a hospital in a Russian-held area of eastern Ukraine, killing 14 people. There was no response to the allegations from Ukraine.

Ukraine’s general staff said in a statement on Monday that Ukrainian defenders had repelled a Russian attack in Bakhmut, the focus of Moscow’s offensive in the eastern Donetsk region, and in several other cities in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

A Ukrainian military statement issued on the previous evening had noted intensified fighting in Vuhledar, southwest of Bakhmut, in recent days.

Sunday's civilian casualties came three days after at least 11 people were killed in missile strikes which were seen in Kyiv as the Kremlin's response to pledges from Ukraine's allies to supply battle tanks.

Local residents receive food aid in the village of Posad-Pokrovske, Kherson region. Photograph: Genya Savilov/AFP via Getty Images

After weeks of wrangling, Germany and the United States last week said they would send Ukraine dozens of tanks to help push back Russian forces, opening the way for other countries to follow suit.

While a total of 321 heavy tanks had been promised to Ukraine by several countries, according to Kyiv's ambassador to France, they could take months to appear on the battlefield.

Ukraine is keen to speed up the delivery of heavy weapons as both sides in the war are expected to launch spring offensives in the coming weeks.

Talks were also under way between Kyiv and its allies about Ukraine’s requests for long-range missiles, a top aide to Mr Zelenskiy said on Saturday. Ukraine has also asked for US F16 fighter jets.

Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg visited South Korea, a US ally and major arms exporter, on Monday and urged Seoul to increase military support to Ukraine.

Russia’s RIA news agency quoted Russian deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying on Monday that as the US had decided to supply tanks to Ukraine, it made no sense for Russia to talk to Kyiv or its western “puppet masters”.

Men sit at the entrance of their apartment building in Lyman, Donetsk region. Photograph: Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP via Getty Images

On Sunday, however, a Kremlin spokesperson told the agency that Russian president Vladimir Putin was open to contacts with German chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Mr Scholz was quoted by the Berlin daily Tagesspiegel on Sunday as saying, “I will also speak to Putin again – because it is necessary to speak”.

Russia says it launched its “special military operation” in Ukraine to fend off a hostile West and “denazify” the country. Ukraine and its allies say the invasion was an unprovoked act of aggression.

Mr Zelenskiy said he had sent a letter to French president Emmanuel Macron as part of his campaign to keep Russian athletes out of the Paris Olympic Games. He said that allowing Russia to compete at the 2024 Paris Games would be tantamount to showing that “terror is somehow acceptable”. – Reuters