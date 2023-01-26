Russia-Ukraine war: Zelenskiy calls for ‘speed and volume’ as allies pledge tanks

US president Joe Biden has approved sending 31 M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine. File photograph: MATEUSZ SLODKOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy has urged allies to provide large quantities of tanks quickly after the United States and Germany announced plans to arm Ukraine with dozens of tanks,

Moscow has denounced the decisions as an “extremely dangerous” step.

In his nightly address on Wednesday, Mr Zelenskiy said: “Today is a day of extremely good news for Ukraine. There is a tank coalition. There is a decision to launch the supply of tanks for our defence – modern tanks.

“I thank all of our allies for their willingness to provide us with modern and much-needed tanks. All this proves the most important fact for the world right now – the fact that freedom is only getting stronger.

“And the way we are all working together to strengthen freedom, to defend Ukraine and Europe, is a historic achievement of the leaders who are working now. The key thing now is speed and volume.”

“The speed of training of our military, the speed of supplying tanks to Ukraine and the volume of tank support,” Mr Zelenskiy said.

Germany has confirmed it will make 14 Leopard 2A6 tanks available for Ukraine’s war effort.

The chancellor, Olaf Scholz, also said his government plans to send further military support to Ukraine beyond the tanks.

Mr Zelenskiy aid he was “sincerely grateful” to Mr Scholz.

US president Joe Biden has approved sending 31 M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine. The US had resisted providing its own M1 Abrams tanks, citing maintenance and logistical challenges with the vehicles.

Earlier, the US president had spoken by phone with Mr Scholz, Emmanuel Macron of France, Giorgia Meloni of Italy and Rishi Sunak of Britain.

Mr Zelenskiy, thanked Mr Biden for the “powerful decision” and described it as “an important step on the path to victory”.

By agreeing to send the Abrams, the US is able to meet Mr Scholz’s demand for an American commitment but without having to send the tanks immediately.

In public statements, Washington and Berlin had denied any connection between their respective decisions, although media reports said German officials had made clear in private that the Leopards were conditional on the US making a similar commitment.

Germany will also approve other European countries supplying German-made Leopard 2 tanks from their own stock. Finland, Spain and the Netherlands will contribute the same model, according to German media reports.

A second battalion will be made up of Leopard 2A4 tanks from Poland and Norway.

Germany’s offer has prompted calls for more heavy armour by Ukraine’s government.

Mr Zelenskiy and his ministers are also seeking to break a “taboo” on the provision of jets such as US-made F16s. – Guardian