Suspect ‘neutralised’ after several people stabbed at Paris train station

Several people have been stabbed at train station in Paris, French media reported. Photograph: John Walton/PA

Several people have been stabbed at a train station in Paris, according to French media.

Interior minister Gerald Darmanin said several people were injured before police “rapidly neutralised” the attacker at Gare du Nord.

Media reports, quoting unnamed police sources, say officers opened fire on the attacker, who was armed with a knife and injured several people.

Paris police say the incident is now over.

Interior minister Mr Darmanin also said the attacker injured several people at the station but his tweet gives no other details on their number or the extent of the injuries. - AP