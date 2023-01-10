Ukraine-Russia war: Fierce fighting in Soledar leaves battlefield ‘strewn with corpses’

A Ukrainian soldier hands candies to a girl on a street in Bakhmut in the Donetsk region on January 9th, 2023. Photograph: EPA

Russia has stepped up a powerful assault on Soledar in eastern Ukraine, officials in Kyiv said, forcing Ukrainian troops to repel waves of attacks led by the Wagner contract militia around the salt mining town.

Soledar, in the industrial Donbas region, lies a few miles from Bakhmut, where troops from both sides have been taking heavy losses in some of the most intense trench warfare since Russia invaded Ukraine nearly 11 months ago.

Ukrainian forces repelled an earlier attempt to take the town but a large number of Wagner Group units quickly returned, deploying new tactics and more soldiers under heavy artillery cover, Ukrainian deputy defence minister Hanna Malyar said on Monday on the Telegram messaging app.

“The enemy literally step over the corpses of their own soldiers,” Ms Malyar said.

Russia's defence ministry did not mention either Soledar or Bakhmut in a regular media briefing on Monday, a day after facing criticism for an apparently false claim of a missile strike on a temporary Ukrainian barracks.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in nightly video remarks on Monday that Bakhmut and Soledar were holding on despite widespread destruction.

He cited new and fiercer attacks in Soledar, where he said no walls have been left standing and the land is covered with Russian corpses.

“Thanks to the resilience of our soldiers in Soledar, we have won for Ukraine additional time and additional strength,” Mr Zelenskiy said.

But Ukrainian officials, led by commander in chief Gen Valery Zaluzhniy, have warned that Russia is preparing fresh troops for a new, major offensive on Ukraine, possibly on the capital Kyiv.

Wagner was founded by Yevgeny Prigozhin, an ally of Russian president Vladimir Putin who has been trying to capture Bakhmut and Soledar for months. He said on Saturday its significance lay in a network of cavernous mining tunnels below the ground, which can hold big groups of people as well as tanks and other war machines.

Ukrainian military analyst Oleh Zhdanov said fighting in Bahkmut and Soledar is "the most intense on the entire frontline", with little advancement by either side in the freezing conditions.

"So many (pro-Russian fighters) remain on the battlefield ... either dead or wounded," he said on YouTube.

“They attack our positions in waves, but the wounded as a rule die where they lie, either from exposure as it is very cold or from blood loss. No one is coming to help them or to collect the dead from the battlefield.” – Reuters