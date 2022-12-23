Russia says US Patriot missiles in Ukraine will not impede it

A Ukrainian soldier covers his ears during an operation to destroy Russian artillery in the Donetsk region of Ukraine. Photograph: Tyler Hicks/The New York Times

Ukraine acquiring Patriot missiles from the United States would not help settle the conflict or prevent Moscow from achieving its goals, Russia said.

The missiles deal was announced during President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s visit to Washington DC.

Although the Patriot air defence system is widely regarded as advanced, Russian president Vladimir Putin dismissed it as “quite old”, telling reporters Moscow would find a way to counter it. At the same time, he said Russia wants an end to the war in Ukraine and that this would inevitably involve a diplomatic solution.

“Our goal is not to spin the flywheel of military conflict, but, on the contrary, to end this war,” Mr Putin said. “We will strive for an end to this, and the sooner the better, of course.”

These comments drew quick US scepticism. White House spokesman John Kirby said Mr Putin had “shown absolutely zero indication that he’s willing to negotiate” an end to the war.

Russia has repeatedly said it is open to negotiations, but Ukraine and its allies suspect a ploy to buy time after a series of Russian battlefield defeats and retreats that have swung the momentum of the 10-month war in favour of Ukraine.

Mr Zelenskiy returns from his first wartime foreign trip buoyed by the support shown by President Joe Biden on Wednesday.

“We are coming back from Washington with good results. With something that will really help,” the Ukrainian president said on Telegram.

The Biden administration announced another $1.85 billion (€1.74 billion) in military aid for Ukraine, including a Patriot system, as Mr Zelenskiy began his visit.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said deployment of the Patriot system in Ukraine was not conducive to a settlement.

"And this cannot prevent the Russian Federation from achieving its goals during the special military operation", he said, using Russia's term for a war in which tens of thousands of people have been killed.

Mr Zelenskiy told the US Congress that American aid to his country was an investment in democracy and the Patriot system was an important step in creating an air shield.

Ukraine has come under repeated Russian aerial strikes targeting its energy infrastructure, leaving millions without power or running water in the dead of winter.

The White House said on Thursday the Wagner Group, a private Russian military company, took delivery last month of infantry rockets and missiles from North Korea to help bolster Russian forces in Ukraine.

North Korea’s foreign ministry denied the report, calling it “groundless”, the official KCNA news agency reported on Friday.

It is the United States that is “bringing bloodshed and destruction to Ukraine by providing it with various kinds of lethal weapons”, a ministry spokesperson said in a statement carried by the KCNA.

On the battlefront, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said on Facebook on Thursday that fighting in the eastern Donetsk region remained focused on Bakhmut and nearby Avdiivka.

Near Bakhmut, Russian forces shelled about 10 towns, while close to Avdiivka, they pounded the towns of Kostyantyivka and Maryinka as well as Vodyane and Nevelske, the Ukrainian military said. Reuters was not able to confirm the battlefield reports.

Donetsk is one four regions that Moscow claimed to annex after so-called referendums in September that were rejected as bogus and illegal by Kyiv and the West. – Reuters