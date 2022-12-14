Russia-Ukraine war: Blasts heard in Kyiv city centre

Ukrainian soldiers place fortifications at an intersection in central Bakhmut, Ukraine. Photograph: Tyler Hicks/The New York Times

Kyiv’s central Shevchenkivskyi district was hit by explosions early on Wednesday amid air raid warnings, city mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

“Emergency services dispatched,” Mr Klitschko said on the Telegram messaging app. “Details later.” Oleksiy Kuleba, the governor of the Kyiv region, said that air defence systems were at work.

Emergency services’ maps showed the capital and the region surrounding it had been under air raid siren alerts for about 20 minutes before the blasts.

Mr Klitschko also posted on Telegram saying that ten Shahed drones were shot down in the Kyiv region this morning.

Later, the Kyiv city administration said another drone was shot down, bringing the total number of Shahed drones downed in this morning’s attacks to 11.

Iran supplied the drones to Russia, which has been using them to target infrastructure and civilian targets in Ukraine.

Mr Kuleba warned the air raid alert had not come to an end and advised residents to take safety precautions. “The danger remains. Stay in shelters,” he wrote on Telegram. “Russia continues the energy terror of the country. But we are getting stronger every day.”

Elsewhere, the United States is finalising plans to send its sophisticated Patriot air defence system to Ukraine in a potentially pivotal move while allies pledged just over €‎1 billion to help Ukrainians survive the freezing winter.

The Patriot is considered one of the most advanced US air defence systems and is usually in short supply, with allies around the world vying for it. – Guardian