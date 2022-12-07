US says it has not ‘enabled’ Ukraine strikes inside Russia

Workers repair a destroyed bridge, blown up by Russian troops during their retreat from the Kherson region. Photograph: ANATOLII STEPANOV/AFP via Getty Images

The United States said on Tuesday it had not “enabled” Ukraine to carry out strikes inside Russia after a spate of drone attacks on military-linked facilities deep in Russian territory.

Kyiv did not directly claim responsibility for the attacks, which killed three people and damaged long range bombers and a fuel depot, according to reports from Russia.

“We have neither encouraged nor enabled the Ukrainians to strike inside of Russia,” secretary of state Antony Blinken told reporters.

Washington has held back from supplying Ukraine forces with long-range missiles that could strike inside Russia out of fears it could lead to a direct confrontation between Russian forces and those of the US and Nato.

The Kremlin said Russian president Vladimir Putin met senior officials Tuesday to discuss “domestic security” and said that Russia was taking “necessary” measures to fend off more Ukrainian attacks.

One of the attacks struck the key Engels airfield in the Saratov region, where Russia keeps some of its strategic nuclear bombers.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said he agreed with comments by Mr Blinken about the need for lasting peace in Ukraine but that Moscow does not see the prospect of talks “at the moment”.

He added that for talks to happen with potential partners, Russia would need to fulfil the goals of its “special military operation”.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy visited troops close to front lines in eastern Ukraine on Tuesday.

Addressing servicemen later in the presidential palace in Kyiv, Mr Zelenskiy said he had spent the day with troops in Donbas, theatre of the heaviest battles, and in Kharkiv region, where Ukrainians have retaken swathes of territory from Russian forces.

“Thousands of Ukrainians have given their lives so that the day might come when not a single occupying soldier will remain in our land and when all our people will be free,” Mr Zelenskiy said.

Russian and Ukrainian authorities confirmed the exchange of 120 people in a prisoner swap.

According to the Russian defence ministry, 60 servicemen were returned from “Kyiv-controlled territory”. Ukraine received 60 prisoners in return, Ukraine’s presidential chief of staff said. – Guardian