Russia-Ukraine war: Zaporizhzhia region suffers fresh missile strikes

Sellers use their phones to have light in the shop while the electricity switched off in Kyiv, Ukraine. Photograph: EPA

There have been fresh missile strikes on the Zaporizhzhia region overnight, the head of the Zaporizhzhia regional military administration said.

Writing on Telegram on Wednesday morning, Oleksandr Starukh reported Russian strikes in the region overnight hit a gas distribution point, causing a fire that has since been extinguished. There were no injuries or casualties, he said.

In his late-night update, Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, wrote on Telegram: “Despite extremely big Russian losses, the occupiers are still trying to advance in the Donetsk region, gain a foothold in the Luhansk region, move in the Kharkiv region, they are planning something in the south.

“But we are holding out and – most importantly – do not allow the enemy to fulfil their intentions.”

Elsewhere, the EU will try to set up a court, backed by the UN, to investigate and prosecute war crimes committed by Russia in Ukraine, according to the European Commission’s president, Ursula von der Leyen.

In a video statement, she said: “Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has brought death, devastation and unspeakable suffering. We all remember the horrors of Bucha. It is estimated that more than 20,000 civilians and more than 100,000 Ukrainian military officers have been killed so far.

“Russia must pay for its horrific crimes, including for its crime of aggression against a sovereign state. This is why, while continuing to support the International Criminal Court, we are proposing to set up a specialised court backed by the United Nations to investigate and prosecute Russia’s crime of aggression,” she said.

Nato leaders will meet for a second day of talks in Romania on Wednesday, after vowing more help for Ukraine to restore power and heat knocked out by strikes as Russia attacks on multiple fronts.

Ukraine claims to have killed another 500 Russian soldiers in the last 24 hours, bringing the total who have died in combat since February 24th to about 88,880.

The casualty figures published by Ukraine are disputed by Russia, which says its death toll from the war is much lower. – Guardian