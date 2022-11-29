Russian leaders ‘certain’ to face war crimes prosecutions

Marco Buschmann, federal justice minister in Germany, said: “Judicial examination of the atrocities committed in Ukraine will take years, perhaps even decades, but we will persist as long as it takes.” Photograph: Sarah Silbiger/Bloomberg

Germany says Russian leaders are “certain” to face war crimes trials over their invasion of Ukraine.

At a meeting in Berlin, G7 justice ministers agreed closer co-operation on war crimes investigations, with a dedicated contact person in each country to ease sharing of evidence and witness statements, in particular to ensure rape victims only testify once.

“Judicial examination of the atrocities committed in Ukraine will take years, perhaps even decades but we will persist as long as it takes,” said Marco Buschmann, federal justice minister in Germany, which holds the G7 presidency.

He said he was “certain that at the end, we will see war crimes cases at the International Criminal Court against senior Russian leadership too”.

