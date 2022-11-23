Ukraine says baby killed in hospital shelling

A newborn baby was killed in a Russian missile attack that hit a maternity hospital in the city of Vilniansk in southeastern Ukraine on Wednesday, Ukrainian officials said.

The state emergency service said that at the time of the attack a woman with a newborn baby and a doctor had been in a maternity ward in a two-storey building that was destroyed.

The doctor and the mother were rescued but the baby died, it said on the Telegram messaging app under photos of rescue workers sifting through the rubble, with white smoke rising into the night sky.

Video footage posted by the state emergency service showed a man who appeared to be a doctor being given water as rescuers tried to clear the rubble around him.

READ MORE

“Grief fills our hearts – a baby who had just appeared in the world has been killed,” Oleksandr Starukh, governor of the Zaporizhzhia region which includes Vilniansk, wrote on Telegram.

Reuters was unable immediately to verify the report independently. Russia did not immediately comment on the incident.

The director general of the UN nuclear watchdog, Rafael Grossi, met a Russian delegation in Istanbul on Wednesday to discuss safety at the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, the watchdog said.

The Zaporizhzhia plant, which Russia seized shortly after its invasion on February 24th, was again rocked by shelling at the weekend, leading to renewed calls from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to create a protection zone around it to prevent a nuclear disaster.

Russia and Ukraine have blamed each other for shelling at the plant in recent months that has damaged buildings and knocked out power lines supplying the plant. The lines are crucial to cooling the six reactors’ fuel and avoiding a nuclear meltdown.

Mr Grossi has been warning for months of the risk of a potentially catastrophic accident because of the shelling.

Russian President Vladimir Putin last month ordered a subsidiary of Rosatom, Russia’s state-run nuclear energy agency, to seize the plant’s assets and transfer its Ukrainian staff to a new Russian legal entity. Kyiv said that move amounts to theft.

In a statement cited by Russian news agencies, Rosatom said the meeting in Istanbul focused on “ensuring the safety of the plant”.

“The prompt response of the IAEA to the massive shelling of the station on November 20th this year was noted. The parties agreed to continue co-operation,” it said.

The nuclear plant, Europe’s biggest, provided about a fifth of Ukraine’s electricity before Russia’s invasion, and has been forced to operate on back-up generators a number of times.

Repeated shelling around the plant has raised concern about the potential for a grave accident just 500km from the site of the world’s worst nuclear accident, the 1986 Chernobyl disaster